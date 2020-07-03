How Vince McMahon punished Mark Henry for getting into a backstage fight with Shawn Michaels and The Kliq

It was this former World Champion that had to pay the price for engaging with The Kliq

Mark Henry is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE

Michaels and McMahon

Mark Henry was a guest on Stone Cold's WWE Network show called Broken Skull Sessions recently. The World's Strongest Man Mark Henry had a lot to talk about, including his bad experience with Shawn Michaels and The Kliq backstage.

Every person who has been following the backstage ongoings in WWE since the 1990s knows that Shawn Michaels was always a problem child backstage. While there is no denying that Michaels is arguably the greatest in-ring performer of all-time, he was not very popular with his colleagues.

Shawn Michaels along with his 'Kliq' comprising of Triple H, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, and Scott Hall were notorious for creating trouble with other Superstars. Unfortunately for Mark Henry, he was one of the Superstars who was on The Kliq's radar.

Mark Henry vs The Kliq

Talking about the incident that led to Mark Henry being sent to Canada by Vince McMahon, here is what he had to say:

"I broke my ankle. I was frustrated and somebody hid my crutches. And when my crutches got hid, around that time, Shawn Michaels, The Kliq, those guys came up and were like, 'man, what happened to your crutches?' And I just went off on them. And it didn't go over very nice, so Vince sent me to Canada to kind of let the heat blow away. And for me to not be around TVs, so I'm pi****g those guys off." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Mark Henry then talked about his time in Canada. He revealed that it was there that he met Owen Hart and Bret Hart. Henry remembered how he had to babysit Bret Hart's children just so Bret and his wife could get some time off.

I meet Leo Burke and start training. I meet Owen Hart and Bret Hart. I started kind of babysitting Bret's kids, just letting him and his wife go out and have a break while I work with the kids. Yeah man, we were cooking and having a good time. I loved being in that environment, but then it came time for me to head back.

Even though Shawn Michaels was trouble maker back in the day, his personality had completely changed after he returned in 2002 and he quickly became one of the most popular backstage figures.