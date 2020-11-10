How Vince McMahon reacted to Blair Witch Project idea in WWE

Vince McMahon is not known for being the most current person in the world of wrestling. Often, he does no hear of things that happen in the world of pop culture and has no awareness of them. As a result, the references in WWE are often lacking. Vince Russo was recently on Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he talked about how Vince McMahon reacted to a parody that he did with The Blair Witch Project. Russo also talked about how Vince McMahon's relation with pop culture in general.

"In 2000, he thought Aretha Franklin was still on top of the charts."

Vince McMahon's reaction to The Blair Witch Project idea in WWE

When The Blair Witch Project was originally set to come out, there was a lot of hype behind the movie, with fans not knowing if the movie was real or not. Filmed in the very early days of the internet, there was a lot of mystery and hype surrounding it.

Vince Russo revealed that when he found out how well The Blair Witch Project was doing, he took Ed Ferrara and shot a parody of it with Blue Meanie and Stevie Richards. This was also shot at a time when Sable had left WWE to go to WCW and was aimed at spoofing her as well.

However, when Vince McMahon was told about the idea, he did not understand it.

"The hype online put into the Blair Witch Project before it came out... That weekend, the Blair Witch Project comes out and it does gangbusters. Me and Ed Ferrara, we get Stevie Richards and we get Blue Meanie and we go deep in the woods, and we are shooting the 'Blonde B**ch Project'. Bro, we had a shot in black and white of that camera right up Meanie's nose, it was incredible. Keep in mind, the movie had just come out."

"Someone caught wind of it in one of the New York newspapers and said, 'Yeah bro, this movie is so hot, that WWE is going to do a parody of it.' So, bro, we shoot all this and we bring it to Vince very excited, me and Ed. Vince's first question, 'What is this?'"

"'Vince, there's a movie out right now, The Blair Witch Project. People didn't know if this was a work or a shoot. They set the table online, it's a phenomenon... this is a parody of that.' Bro, he turned to me and Ed and said, 'I've never heard of that movie, no one is going to see that movie.' I did not have a problem with him not knowing of these things, but him actually believing that if he didn't know, no one else would know."

The Blair Witch Project was extremely successful, but unfortunately, the WWE parody version was never aired. It was also shot down by the WWE legal department due to the shots it took at Sable, who was on WCW at the time. Vince McMahon's original reaction, however, showed that the WWE Chairman was not really in touch with modern pop culture.