How Vince McMahon reacts backstage when ratings are low

There was a time back in the 90s, when WWE used to garner some impressive rating numbers on a weekly basis. Pro wrestling had gone mainstream and the likes of Stone Cold and The Rock were household names at the time. Things have certainly changed over the past two decades. Arn Anderson recently talked about WWE's rating woes and also revealed how Vince McMahon reacts when ratings take a hit.

"He comes in that door and sits down at the desk up front. He doesn't say a word to anybody except, 'Let's go'. You know something's not right. It usually involves finances or ratings."

Vince McMahon has seen it all in the world of pro wrestling, over the past four decades or so

Vince McMahon has worked incredibly hard to turn WWE into a global media giant. He was there when WWE was pulling big numbers during the Rock 'n' Wrestling era, as well as the Attitude Era. It's not a surprise that he would be worried at the state of weekly ratings in current times.

While ratings have certainly gotten as low as they've ever been, WWE has managed to build a global audience that translates to huge merchandise sales, plus the company boasts more than a billion social media followers.