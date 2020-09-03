How Vince McMahon's own advice backfired on him because of Randy Orton

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Randy Orton on his podcast. The WWE veteran talked about how Randy Orton managed to get himself a bigger deal with WWE a few months back by using AEW as leverage.

Randy Orton had hinted at moving to AEW once his contract was over in order for Vince McMahon to give him a raise.

Jim Cornette revealed that Vince McMahon had himself encouraged such behaviour. Whenever a wrestler would not sign with him, he would tell them to use the fact that they had spoken to him as leverage to get a better deal from whichever promotion they worked for.

''Vince has said this to guys in the past: 'If you don't wanna come then use the fact that you have talked to me to get a better offer from with whoever it is you are working with'. He will say that. Usually, he was the guy who would give the offer that others couldn't match.''

Randy Orton wasn't planning on going anywhere

Randy Orton has been with WWE ever since the beginning of his career and it would be highly unlikely that the Apex Predetor will ever wrestler for another company in his career.

The 13-time World Champion Randy Orton is truly the chosen one in WWE and showed yet again why he is a master tactician, not just inside the ring but outside as well.