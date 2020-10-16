How Vince McMahon treats WWE employees and Superstars differently backstage revealed 

WWE went through a phase in the middle of April when they applied company-wide cost-cutting measures throughout, releasing a number of WWE Superstars, and furloughing a large number of WWE employees and producers. While some of the producers have since been called back. it appears that Shane 'Hurricane' Helms is yet to be one of them, and that may be because of his relationship backstage with Vince McMahon.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, Hurricane Helms appeared and talked about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

How Vince McMahon treats stars and producers differently in WWE

Hurricane revealed that Vince McMahon has very different expectations from producers and WWE Superstars, and wants the producers to agree with him.

"My interactions are very similar but just what he expects from a producer is different from talent. That was a different, unique challenge for me because as a talent, he wants you to go in there, be bold [and] tell him, 'hey, this sucks and all of that.' As a producer, not so much. As a producer, he wants the 'OK, yes sir! I'll go try and make this s--t happen.' I'm still that guy that goes, 'this sucks.' That might be why my ass is still furloughed too.

However, for WWE Superstars, while Vince McMahon is okay with criticism they may have about storylines, the same is not true for producers.

"Just throwing that out of there, being honest about everything, but for him, he still is all about the business. He's still all about going forward, building the brand. During this whole COVID era, he wasn't going to sit back and just let things happen, look into the future. He's just a visionary guy. The hardest-working human beings, at least one of the hardest-working. I don't know how he doesn't sleep. It's just amazing.

Hurricane also revealed that Vince McMahon is still one of the hardest working people in the business of wrestling at this time.

"All of those stories are absolutely true, and there were several times back when I had a suggestion and he tweaked it. And I was like, 'OK, I want to see how that goes,' and then he would be absolutely correct. It's real easy, because he is the main guy, to lump all that negativity toward him and not all of his ideas have been good. Nobody has, but still, to this day, there's still a lot of knowledge there."

