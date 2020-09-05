We learned yesterday that Vince McMahon had sent a letter to WWE Superstars telling them to stop third party agreements with platforms like Twitch and Cameo.

VIDEO: It was revealed on Friday that WWE sent a letter to performers giving them a deadline to pull themselves out of third party deals such as Twitch and Cameo. @davemeltzerWON and @roheblius discuss what this means and what the ramifications are. https://t.co/EiiMlyaQrc pic.twitter.com/uwPF39jrgg — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) September 5, 2020

Dave Meltzer gave us more details on the situation on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer gave us an update about when Superstars may have first heard about WWE's new stance on Twitch, Cameo, etc:

They might have heard about it earlier but they got the letter yesterday.

Dave Meltzer also spoke about how this decision could potentially financially affect some WWE Superstars. He said that there were certainly some Superstars who would be affected by this:

It might be for some, I think some of the women, and I don't know what they have cut back on. I'm still waiting to get that clarified but I know there's a lot of money that can be made from certain accounts but I don't know how significant it is for who and what. I've seen people estimate that there's some people making like a ton of money off of it.

It is very similar to what UFC did when they eliminated sponsorships as far as in the ring and everything like that and so it took away income and to some people it was a lot of income and to most people it was some income and I think that's the case here. I think for a lot of people its no income because a lot of people weren't on this but there are some, I think, making significant money off of this. Seems like it anyway.

How WWE Superstars feel about Vince McMahon's decision

Vince McMahon sent a letter to all the WWE Superstars and said that they could be fined, suspended and even fired. https://t.co/mRPLeGkD9m #WWE #RAW #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 4, 2020

Dave Meltzer went on to talk about how WWE Superstars felt about this, saying that those he spoke to felt that they were building up the company and themselves:

I know it's been expressed to me from people today, is that 'we have all this free time and we're building up our own names and also building up the company when we do this'.

We will have more updates on the situation when possible.

