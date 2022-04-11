Details on how WWE brought Cody Rhodes in for WrestleMania revealed

New details on WWE's process for getting Cody Rhodes into Dallas for WrestleMania have been revealed.

Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday. The American Nightmare was revealed as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. In a back-and-forth encounter, The American Nightmare was able to defeat Rollins with a Bionic Elbow, followed by a Cross Rhodes.

Reports coming out of Fightful Select suggest that certain people involved backstage in WWE did not know that Cody Rhodes was going to be a part of the show, with only a few knowing for certain when he arrived at the stadium.

Rhodes was also apparently hidden for most of WrestleMania Saturday and was not given the opportunity to meet and greet his peers until after his clash with Rollins.

Cody Rhodes traveled to WrestleMania 38 in style

According to Fightful Select, discussions were held about flying in Rhodes and his wife Brandi in a private jet for the show. The couple, however, didn't end up taking the plane, instead opting for a private bus to Dallas.

The report also claims that Cody was originally scheduled to fly out on the Tuesday of WrestleMania week but decided to make the journey with his family instead.

Following WrestleMania, Rhodes opened Monday Night RAW and delivered an impassioned promo on his family's legacy, alongside making a statement of intent for his upcoming WWE run. He was confronted by Seth Rollins after the promo as the two men settled their score with a handshake.

The former Intercontinental Champion is scheduled to wrestle on RAW this coming Monday. The American Nightmare will go one-on-one against The Miz. This will be Rhodes' first match on RAW since May 2016.

