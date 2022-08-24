How did WWE keep Johnny Gargano's return on RAW a secret?

The highlight of this week's Monday Night RAW was the return of Johnny Gargano. The moment was even more incredible due to the fact that his return was kept a secret by WWE with no indication of him returning this week. But how was this news kept under wraps?

Gargano's WWE contract expired in December 2021. He hasn't wrestled in any matches since his release, and spent his time with his wife and wrestler Candice LaRae and their newborn child instead. Speculation spun around about his future in wrestling ever since he left the Stamford-based promotion, with many speculating that the former NXT Champion was AEW-bound.

Gargano made his much awaited return to WWE last night, making his intentions of winning titles clearly in his promo. He was then interrupted by Theory. He ran down his former The Way factionmate and then demanded a high-five, to which Gargano replied by superkicking his former protege.

PWInsider reported that Johnny was flown to Toronto at the site of last night's RAW on WWE's Corporate jet, so he would not be spotted by fans. He was even hidden from everyone backstage, with his name not even mentioned on the run-sheet of the show. Most talent didn't know about him being on the show until he was in the Gorilla Position, right before his segment.

Upon Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, Triple H took over as EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, reports and rumors claimed that Johnny Gargano would make his way back to the company and work under The Game, with whom he has built a great repore during their time in NXT.

Johnny Gargano is the latest in a long line of formerly released WWE superstars returning under Triple H

With his return on last night's RAW, Johnny Gargano has become the latest name in a long line of wrestlers who either left or were released under Vince McMahon's regime and returned to the company under Triple H's.

Dakota Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam, the first premium live event in the "Triple H era." Since then, he has brought back formerly released stars such as Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, and Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab), and now Johnny Wrestling With a major show like Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, expected to be attended by 70000+ fans, one would assume that this return train is not stopping anytime soon.

Now that Johnny Gargano has made his way to WWE's main roster, fans have many "dream matches" to look forward to. Him taking on the likes of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and his old teammate Ciampa would surely be sights to behold.

