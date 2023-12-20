"How could WWE let this happen?" - Angry RAW star wants answers following loss on Monday

A WWE superstar is upset with the company after losing a match on Monday Night RAW.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were not happy with RAW general manager Adam Pearce because they were forced to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on Monday.

Green and Niven had no other choice since Carter and Chance earned the title shot after two straight wins in the past couple of weeks. After a back-and-forth match, it was party time on the red brand as Carter and Chance became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

In a post on her official X account, Chelsea Green wanted some answers from WWE for allowing her and Piper Niven to defend their championships before Christmas. Green also bragged about being the "greatest" women's tag team champion ever:

"How could WWE even let this happen?! I was their greatest, most illustrious 2x tag champion of all time," Green wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven likely have a rematch clause to possibly reclaim the Women's Tag Team Championships. But in the meantime, they'll be taking a backseat following their loss on Monday.

New No. 1 contenders for WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to be determined on RAW Day 1

As Katana Chance and Kayden Carter celebrated their tag titles win backstage, the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox had a brief confrontation with Shayna Baszler and Zoe Stark. The two teams are looking for reasons to have the next shot at the new champs.

It was then announced later that Natalya and Nox will face Baszler and Stark on RAW Day 1 to determine the new No. 1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Expand Tweet

The Kabuki Warriors of Damage CTRL are also looking at winning the tag team titles back after beating Zelina Vega and Michin Mia Yim on SmackDown last Friday.

Who will be the No. 1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships? Share your answers in the comments section below.