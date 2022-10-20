WWE NXT went up against AEW Dynamite last night in ratings and it was a close matchup.

AEW Dynamite was moved to Tuesday this week due to postseason baseball. The flagship show of All Elite Wrestling previously went head-to-head on Wednesday night with NXT and routinely defeated the WWE brand.

Both companies loaded up their respective shows with talent and intrigue. Dynamite's card comprised of four title matches and NXT brought in several main roster WWE Superstars. Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, The Good Brothers, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sonya Deville, and Kevin Owens all appeared on last night's edition of NXT.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT last night but not by much. NXT brought in 676,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite garnered 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the key demographic. Last night's episode of NXT was the highest rating in P18-49 since August 16th.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

752,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.26

#8 cable original in P18-49



WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:07pm)

676,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.18

#12 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm)752,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.26#8 cable original in P18-49WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:07pm)676,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.18#12 cable original in P18-49 AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm)752,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.26#8 cable original in P18-49WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:07pm)676,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.18#12 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/0idQ6e1qEH

Roxanne Perez claims loss to WWE Superstar prepared her for Halloween Havoc

Roxanne Perez will be facing her former tag team partner Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match this Saturday at Halloween Havoc.

Leading up to the Premium Live Event, the two faced off against main roster talent on this week's episode of NXT. Cora Jade defeated Raquel Rodriguez by disqualification after she brought a bat into the ring. Raquel ripped it away and bashed Cora with it to end the match.

Rhea Ripley dominated Roxanne Perez in the first match of the night. Despite the loss, the 20-year-old revealed that the beating only prepared her for Halloween Havoc.

"I went through one of the toughtest beatings of my life with Rhea Ripley," said Perez. "But honestly it only got me ready for Halloween Havoc. Because after that match, I fear nothing. And in the Weapons Wild match with Cora Jade, she's not only going to regret ever being my friend. She is going to regret ever knowing Roxanne Perez. [00:18 - 00:40]

WWE used a bunch of main roster talent in an effort to bolster this week's ratings against competition in AEW and playoff baseball. It will be interesting to see if more main roster stars show up on in NXT in the weeks ahead.

Which show did you tune into last night? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Would you like to see more main roster stars on NXT? Yes No 0 votes