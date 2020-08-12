How WWE's attitude towards AEW has changed recently

AEW has been beating NXT in rating consistently over the last few weeks and the number from their 18-34 demographic are closing in on those of RAW and SmackDown. While discussing the ratings, Dave Meltzer was asked whether WWE's attitude towards AEW has changed now. Here's what Meltzer had to say:

Yeah because they don't like to lose. That's a black mark on Wednesday especially when the gap is big like it's been the last two weeks. Even though they've only won the demo once in this whole time, I think they probably look at winning the total viewers as a win from their side because they always lose. It's something – it's competition to them.

AEW also set its third straight week of a new record in viewers watching per home last Wednesday. Only major sport on Wednesday in its league is soccer at this point. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 11, 2020

Meltzer went on to talk about how close AEW was coming to WWE RAW and SmackDown's numbers in the 18-34 demographic after being on air for ten months. Meltzer said this number should be much more concerning to WWE than AEW beating NXT:

I think it's a lot more concerning when you look at the 18-34 numbers being so close to Raw and SmackDown when Raw and SmackDown don't have wrestling competition and AEW does. I think that is most concerning because that's newer viewers and future viewers. The fact that 10 months in it's pretty darn close and if you didn't have NXT, AEW would actually be winning those demos. I think that's a lot more concerning than beating NXT on Wednesday night. H/T: WINC

Continuing the discussion about ratings on Wednesday nights, Dave Meltzer discussed how many fans try watching both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT and flip between both shows:

From last week's show I saw the minute-by-minute and this is not an exact number but 250,000 is probably not far off. Where you really can see is during the commercial breaks. When AEW goes to commercial, the number of people that switch to NXT and vice versa is way bigger than people think. I would say the swing – and I could be off by a little but this is not far off – would be 250,000.

