“We need this guy”- The Undertaker wanted WWE to sign major rival after facing him outside the company

WWE legend The Undertaker recently disclosed that one match was enough for him to recommend Kane to the company.

The Phenom and The Big Red Machine are two of the most unique characters in the wrestling industry. During their time in WWE, they were known not only as individual performers but also as part of The Brothers of Destruction tag team.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg from A&E, in promotion for his upcoming biography, the Hall of Famer shared some insights into his past with Kane. Speaking as Mark Calaway, he stated how one match with Kane was enough to get him interested in pushing him to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Glenn [Kane] was such a nice guy. He wanted to make waves, it was hard to him at first to realize, like okay, I am six foot nine, I'm 330 pounds, I can move like a cat, and just to get his confidence level. But when I worked with him, I went down in the early 90s, to Tennessee, to Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and I had one show with him. Then I come back to WWE, it's like, we need this guy," Undertaker said. [26:57 - 27:34]

The Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, while Kane was inducted back in 2021.

The Undertaker shared the advice he gave Kane upon joining WWE

During the same interview, The Phenom shared a unique piece of advice he gave his on-screen brother.

He stated that since Kane was such a nice guy going in, he needed to be a bit more mean to enhance his character.

"I think Glenn gives me a little too much credit. Obviously, he's incredibly talented, for one. I think the biggest thing I contributed to Glenn was just letting him know, it's okay, I'll just say it the way I tell him, 'sometimes, you gotta have a little bit of a** on you, for the right reasons.'" [26:28-26:55]

Despite only being on-screen brothers, it seems like their relationship has extended beyond the ring. Even if both superstars have called it a day on their in-ring careers, their legacy will continue to live on.

