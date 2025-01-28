How WWE subtly planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes' heel turn, revealed by wrestling legend Bill Apter

Cody Rhodes being a villain in WWE is a bit hard to imagine considering how he is the closest thing to John Cena that fans have seen in years. However, wrestling legend Bill Apter thinks WWE has subtly planted the seeds for a heel turn in the future.

"The American Nightmare" nickname certainly has the tone of a villain, and it's hard to imagine that such a nickname would be reserved for the number one babyface in the industry.

According to wrestling legend and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Cody Rhodes' mannerisms in the last few weeks have shown hints of aggression, and he believes that this is by design as WWE is planting the seeds for a future heel turn.

"In the last few weeks, you could see that Cody's whole attitude is changing. He's getting very angry very easily and he's screaming in his promo and at his opponents. So perhaps this might be the start [because fans were chanting for CM Punk], of a heel turn with Cody actually becoming the American Nightmare in situations like this".

If that ever happens, we could see the biggest villain since Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief. It was through becoming a villain that Reigns became who he is today. Although Cody's story is admittedly different, he has all the attributes to be a mega villain.

He has been fully embraced as a hero, although nothing in wrestling is permanent and it is a dynamic industry by nature.

It seems quite plausible that fans could get tired of Cody Rhodes' current character arc and demand a change in the future.

