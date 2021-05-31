How WWE talents felt regarding two-night WrestleMania format - Reports

Will WWE continue its two-night format for WrestleMania next year?

If the talent has any say in the matter, that answer should be "yes." Last month, the WWE Universe returned to WrestleMania in grand fashion for the two-night event. With the show split over two nights again, it was much easier to digest than fans have come to expect. It seems like WWE wrestlers also like this format.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE talent and staff he spoke to were fans of the two-night style. They felt that spacing the event out over two days helped combat crowd exhaustion, which has been an issue for WrestleMania in recent years due to the length of the show itself.

Could WWE WrestleMania be a two-night event again next year?

WWE WrestleMania 36 was the first time the event was held across two nights in recent memory.

Back in January, WWE announced a date for next year's WrestleMania, which will be held at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

But when the company advertised WrestleMania 38 last month, WWE failed to provide an actual date for the event. Subsequently, fans have wondered whether the company is considering a permanent move to the two-night format.

Per Fightful's report, WWE talents have made it clear that they were vocal to management about their preference for two-night WrestleManias.

While it will most likely be months until WWE provides an official verdict, this discussion will certainly be a hot topic in the coming months.

What did you think of the two-night WrestleMania format this year? Is this the way you would prefer to watch this event in the future? Please share your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

