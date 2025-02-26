Huge Becky Lynch tease dropped by 23-year-old WWE star; Massive WrestleMania implications

A young star mentioned her huge WrestleMania plans tonight. She even referenced Becky Lynch in her plans for the coming days.

Roxanne Perez has become one of the top stars in NXT's women's division over these past few years. She won the NXT Women's Title twice, with her second reign lasting an impressive 276 days. Even though she lost her title to Giulia, she still remains one of the top stars on the black and silver brand.

Roxanne Perez had a successful start to the year. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match and was one of the final two before she was eliminated by Charlotte Flair. If that wasn't enough, she qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. A win at Elimination Chamber will earn her a Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

Tonight on NXT, Roxanne came face-to-face with Jordynne Grace. She highlighted her plans to win the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41. She then said that she would come back to the black and silver brand to win the NXT Women's Title for the third time and will be called Rok-C two belts.

This was seemingly a reference to Becky Lynch who was called 'Becky Two Belts' after she won the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35. Roxanne also called herself Rok-C which was her name in ROH.

It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez will be able to emulate Becky Lynch by becoming a double champion.

