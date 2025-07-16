Huge Blake Monroe WWE announcement; singles debut confirmed

A huge Blake Monroe announcement was made during a WWE show tonight. Her singles debut has been confirmed.
Blake Monroe made her WWE debut a few weeks ago and has already made an impact by indicating that she is after the NXT Women's Championship. She has since been feuding with Jacy Jayne and was even put through a table by Fatal Influence during her contract signing.
At NXT Great American Bash 2025, she teamed with Jordynne Grace to face Fatal Influence. At WWE Evolution, the former AEW star was in Grace's corner when she faced Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. However, during the match, Blake betrayed Grace when she attacked her with the title, costing her the title bout. Blake then handed the title to Jacy Jayne.
Tonight on NXT, Jordynne Grace was livid over what had happened at Evolution, and she attacked Kali Armstrong and Karmen Petrovic during their match. She then demanded that Monroe come out to the ring. However, in response, a vignette played, which said that Blake despises everything about Grace. She then invited Grace to sit in the front row for her singles debut next week. Since then, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net has confirmed that her opponent will be Wren Sinclair.
It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace gets involved in Blake Monroe's singles debut.