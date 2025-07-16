Huge Blake Monroe WWE announcement; singles debut confirmed

A huge Blake Monroe announcement was made during a WWE show tonight. Her singles debut has been confirmed.

Ad

Blake Monroe made her WWE debut a few weeks ago and has already made an impact by indicating that she is after the NXT Women's Championship. She has since been feuding with Jacy Jayne and was even put through a table by Fatal Influence during her contract signing.

At NXT Great American Bash 2025, she teamed with Jordynne Grace to face Fatal Influence. At WWE Evolution, the former AEW star was in Grace's corner when she faced Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. However, during the match, Blake betrayed Grace when she attacked her with the title, costing her the title bout. Blake then handed the title to Jacy Jayne.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on NXT, Jordynne Grace was livid over what had happened at Evolution, and she attacked Kali Armstrong and Karmen Petrovic during their match. She then demanded that Monroe come out to the ring. However, in response, a vignette played, which said that Blake despises everything about Grace. She then invited Grace to sit in the front row for her singles debut next week. Since then, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net has confirmed that her opponent will be Wren Sinclair.

Ad

Check out his tweet here.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace gets involved in Blake Monroe's singles debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More