Huge botch in important title match; WWE champion visibly beaten

A big botch happened during tonight's high-stakes match on WWE TV. The botch in question took place during the NXT Women's Title match between Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez.

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne defended the women's title against Chelsea Green, who was drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2024. Green came incredibly close to winning the title but failed to bag the prize in the end. Roxanne picked up the huge win when all was said and done, and is still the NXT Women's Champion.

During the final moments of the bout, a major botch saw Chelsea Green pinning Roxanne, but the match continued. Check out the awkward visuals below:

Chelsea Green had been hyping up her title match against Roxanne since it was announced. She was confident that she would finally win her first singles women's title in WWE. Unfortunately, that didn't happen tonight.

Green is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She held the belt with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven. Judging by her popularity among fans, it won't be a surprise if she is given a singles women's title reign somewhere down the line.

