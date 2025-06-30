Huge botch in the Judgment Day's championship match; match ends soon after

A WWE championship match saw a major botch that led to the Judgment Day's title bout coming to an end sooner than expected. Now, new champions have been crowned on the show.

The New Day was facing The Judgment Day on this week's episode of WWE RAW to defend the World Tag Team Championship. The match saw both teams do their best, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods putting on a show that was some of their best in recent times. However, when it came to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, they were ready to go beyond their usual means to become the champions again. Unfortunately, there was a botch with McDonagh.

McDonagh has gotten back into the thick of things after returning from his injury. He went to hit the Avalanche Spanish Fly on Xavier Woods tonight. To do this, he attempted to jump off Kofi Kingston's back, who was lying on the ground, and onto the top rope where Woods was positioned. Unfortunately for him, while he jumped off Kingston's back, he missed the rope entirely.

He fell, hitting the turnbuckle with his chest. There was an awkward moment where fans were wondering what he was doing, but then he got to the ropes and hit the Avalanche Spanish Fly after all. This was followed by Woods getting hit with the Coup De Grace, which ended the match soon after and saw the Judgment Day become the new World Tag Team Champions.

