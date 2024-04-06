Huge botch sees WWE star land hard on his neck during SmackDown; referees rushed to him

During WWE SmackDown this week, there was a massive botch that left fans worried about the health of a top star. Unfortunately, the star landed on his neck with referees rushing to check in on him.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was underway on SmackDown this week which saw multiple stars compete for the honor of winning the coveted trophy. With the stars competing to throw one another over the top rope to be the last one standing, there was one overenthusiastic moment that almost saw a star left injured, when Akira Tozawa landed badly.

With only Ivar, Tozawa, and Bronson Reed left in the match, The Alpha Academy member found himself at a disadvantage. After being flattened, the star was picked up by Ivar who then threw Tozawa over the top rope at Otis, who was outside to catch him following his elimination earlier.

Unfortunately, Tozawa was thrown too hard and went over Otis' head. He fell behind him landing hard on his neck. The referees rushed to check on him immediately, with everyone looking very concerned.

Expand Tweet

The star has since provided an update and seems to be standing on his feet.

Expand Tweet

This will come as a relief to fans who were waiting with bated breath for an update on the former 24/7 Champion.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you want to see Akira Tozawa and Otis win the tag team title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion