  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Huge brawl breaks out on RAW after El Grande Americano is confronted by 30-year-old star

Huge brawl breaks out on RAW after El Grande Americano is confronted by 30-year-old star

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 00:56 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
El Grande Americano on RAW. (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

El Grande Americano 2.0 seems to be doing quite a good job in his role. One thing is for sure: he successfully provoked a 30-year-old star on WWE RAW, leading to a brawl that had backstage producers and agents step in to stop it all.

Ad

This week on RAW, there was a backstage interview with Byron Saxton and El Grande Americano 2.0. We didn't hear much from the first version of him, but this one talks, and he speaks Spanish as well. He was confronted by the 30-year-old Dragon Lee, who told him he was a fake and an insult to every luchador out there.

They even got into a brawl, with El Grande Americano saying, "VETE A LA VERGA WEY", which translates to "Go to hell, dude."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was undeniably done to set up a match between the two. "Americano," as some call him, has had a really good streak in WWE, although that could be put to the test when he faces Dragon Lee.

Lee, meanwhile, had to move on quickly as he accompanied Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to their number one contender's match to earn a World Tag Team Title shot.

This version of Grande Americano appears to be receiving numerous positive reviews online.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications