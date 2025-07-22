Huge brawl breaks out on RAW after El Grande Americano is confronted by 30-year-old star

El Grande Americano 2.0 seems to be doing quite a good job in his role. One thing is for sure: he successfully provoked a 30-year-old star on WWE RAW, leading to a brawl that had backstage producers and agents step in to stop it all.This week on RAW, there was a backstage interview with Byron Saxton and El Grande Americano 2.0. We didn't hear much from the first version of him, but this one talks, and he speaks Spanish as well. He was confronted by the 30-year-old Dragon Lee, who told him he was a fake and an insult to every luchador out there.They even got into a brawl, with El Grande Americano saying, &quot;VETE A LA VERGA WEY&quot;, which translates to &quot;Go to hell, dude.&quot;It was undeniably done to set up a match between the two. &quot;Americano,&quot; as some call him, has had a really good streak in WWE, although that could be put to the test when he faces Dragon Lee.Lee, meanwhile, had to move on quickly as he accompanied Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to their number one contender's match to earn a World Tag Team Title shot.This version of Grande Americano appears to be receiving numerous positive reviews online.