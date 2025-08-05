  • home icon
Huge Brawl Erupts Backstage on WWE RAW; Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss React

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 05, 2025 01:41 GMT
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam (Image via WWE.com)
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam (Image via WWE.com)

Rusev and Sheamus faced each other again in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and they continued brawling backstage in front of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The Women's Tag Team Champions were taken aback.

The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute have been feuding for weeks now. Last week, the former WWE Champion defeated his former stablemate, but their rivalry didn't end there. On RAW this week, they started fighting even before the bell rang.

Rusev hit Sheamus with an overhead slam but got nailed with a White Noise from the second turnbuckle. The former AEW star hit his opponent with a series of kicks and was on the receiving end of an Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus tried to go for the 10 Beats but got stunned on the ropes.

Sheamus caught Rusev and slammed him on the announce table. The two stars continued fighting on the floor, and the referee eventually called for the bell. Numerous officials and crew members came out to separate them.

As Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were heading to the ring, Rusev and Sheamus passed them backstage, continuing to attack each other. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were caught off guard as they didn't see it coming.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
