Huge brawl erupts after historic victory; Stephanie Vaquer's next challenger revealed

Stephanie Vaquer pulled double duty on the latest episode of WWE NXT, as she opened and closed the show with a title defense. A huge brawl erupted after the second match, and Jordynne Grace made it clear that she wanted one of her titles.

The Dark Angel became a double champion after she dethroned Giulia at WWE Roadblock to win the NXT Women's Championship. She made history that night by becoming the first female star to hold two NXT titles simultaneously. When she defended the NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker in the opening match of this week's show, Jordynne Grace interfered in the bout.

It distracted Parker, and she lost the match. When Stephanie Vaquer put her Women's North American Title on the line against Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx interfered, but Vaquer retained the gold. However, she was attacked by Fatal Influence after she made history by becoming the first person in NXT history to successfully defend two titles in one night.

Jordynne Grace came out and wiped out the heels, leading to a post-match brawl. After Grace cleared the ring, she handed Stephanie Vaquer the two titles. However, Big Momma Pump was hesitant to let go of the NXT Women's Championship. She made it clear that she had her sights set on the title.

It will be interesting to see how the competition over the NXT Women's Title progresses in the coming days.

