Huge brawl erupts after WWE match; top champion gets knocked out

The main event of this week's episode of WWE NXT featured Trick Williams taking on Eddy Thorpe in an Underground match. A massive brawl broke out afterward, and Oba Femi was lying on the mat.

Trick and Eddy have been feuding for several weeks now. The latter was there when the former lost his NXT Championship to The Ruler at New Year's Evil in January. Eddy Thorpe sent Trick Williams through the announce table during the Underground match this week.

However, Williams won the match via KO after hitting his finishing move. He then grabbed a microphone and called out Oba Femi. He told the latter to make sure he had his NXT Title. The Ruler got into the ring, and the arena went dark. The rogue Shield 2.0 group showed up in the crowd, and it was revealed that their name was Darkstate.

Je'Von Evans confronted Trick and Oba in the ring. Williams shoved The Young OG and got into a fight with Oba Femi. The bystanders got into the ring to stop the brawl, but they also got attacked. Je'Von Evans knocked out Oba with a cutter, and the WWE NXT Champion didn't get up. There were bodies everywhere.

