Huge Championship match to anchor NXT's Tuesday debut

Starting this week, WWE NXT will be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights. NXT's Twitter account has announced three matches so far for the black and gold brand's Tuesday night debut, which includes a huge Championship.

MSK will have their first NXT Tag Team Championship defense against the duo of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on this week's episode.

Nash Carter and Wes Lee won the titles on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in a grueling Triple Threat Match against Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain became the No.1 Contenders after they defeated Brrezango during the kickoff show of Stand & Deliver's second night.

Also, a Grudge Match between Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will take place on NXT's Tuesday debut.

The two superstars have been butting heads with one another for the past few weeks on the black and gold brand. It seems like we will finally get to see a conclusion to this intense feud on this week's show.

An eight-person mixed-tag team match has also been announced, which will see Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon team up with Dexter Lumis and Bronson Reed to take on all four members of The Way.

Both Lumis and Reed have been vying for Johnny Gargano's North American Championship for a while now and The Colossal Reed came close to dethroning Gargano on TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

LeRae and Hartwell are also currently feuding with the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Moon and Blackheart.

Interesting segments also announced for this week's NXT

Karrion Kross, who became a two-time champion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, is set to kick off the show on its new night.

Also, we will get to know what happened with Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole following their brutal Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver.

The black and gold brand has also announced that we will get to hear from the new Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

The NXT Universe will also get to see the debut of Franky Monet and an Open Challenge from the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar.

NXT's move to Tuesdays marks the end of the black and gold brand's clash with AEW Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see if any surprises will be in store for the fans on this week's show.

What are your thoughts on NXT moving to Tuesdays? Are you excited about it? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.