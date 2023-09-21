Huge change to WWE SmackDown revealed

In the latest news, WWE has announced a massive change to Friday Night SmackDown following the official merger with the UFC.

According to the press release by the Stamford-based promotion on their website, the blue show will return to the USA Network. NBCUniversal and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. have signed a five-year domestic media ownership agreement that will bring Friday Night SmackDown back to USA Network starting in October 2024.

The USA Network is already home to World Wrestling Entertainment's NXT brand, Monday Night RAW brand, and in the near future, they will also telecast the blue show again.

As per the statement by the company, WWE's President Nick Khan commented on the five-year deal with NBCUniversal. He noted that the television company has been partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment for decades and will also debut several special events on the USA Network.

"NBCUniversal has been a tremendous partner of WWE for decades. We are excited to extend this longstanding relationship by bringing SmackDown to USA Network on Friday nights and look forward to debuting multiple WWE special events annually on NBC," Nick Khan said.

The deal with NBCUniversal is one of the major agreements cracked by WWE and a massive surprise for wrestling fans.

Are you excited to see WWE's blue show on the USA Network? Sound off in the comments section below.

