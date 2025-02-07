Huge CM Punk matchup could still happen at WrestleMania despite Royal Rumble loss, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about a marquee match for CM Punk at WrestleMania. The star is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE.

Punk once again fell short at the Royal Rumble. He made it to the last four by eliminating Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. However, his WrestleMania dreams were quickly shattered as he got eliminated by Logan Paul.

During a recent episode of Sporskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that the CM Punk and Cody Rhodes promo segment on RAW before the Royal Rumble had the fans intrigued about how that rivalry would pan out. He felt that should be on the WrestleMania card. The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer also noted that Jey had already lost to Gunther, so maybe John Cena could be slotted in that role.

"CM Punk and Cody Rhodes last week had such a good showing together. That's the match that fans want to see and I think somehow that match is still gonna happen. Jey Uso has already lost to Gunther and I don't know if maybe John Cena will be in that spot. Creative, I don't know how they're gonna get there. That's what I think is gonna happen." [From 04:59 to 05:22]

Cena and Punk are already in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will be joined by four other superstars. It will be interesting to see which other stars qualify for the high-profile matchup.

