Huge finish to Monday Night RAW main event as it goes overtime

Monday Night RAW went overtime in an unusual move as Gunther and Sheamus had their third singles match in yet another classic. The King of the Ring tournament first-round match ended overtime with an explosive finish.

It seems like nobody can escape the ring unscathed when it comes to facing Gunther, and Sheamus was no exception on RAW. He has had momentum on his side with huge wins over stars like Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura, but the odds were always stacked against him against The Ring General. The referee even sent Ludwig Kaiser away to a huge pop - but it was only after Kaiser had inflicted damage upon Sheamus.

As RAW went nearly two minutes overtime, Gunther would take advantage of Sheamus' injured legs as he submitted him to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Expand Tweet

Next week, he will be running it back with Ilja Dragunov. For those who don't know, Dragunov was the man who ended Gunther's reign as WWE UK Champion, which lasted a whopping 870 days—nearly 190 days longer than his record-breaking run as Intercontinental Champion.

The match was nothing short of a classic, and next week, it looks like fans are in for a big one as Dragunov put on an impressive display against Ricochet in the first round.