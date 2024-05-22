Huge interference in WWE title match forces early end

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 22, 2024 01:09 GMT
This title match took place on WWE NXT

A title match took place tonight at a WWE show. However, a massive interference forced the match to end early.

A couple of weeks ago, Nathan Frazer and Axiom did the impossible when they defeated Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Since then, the tag division within NXT has been heating up as more teams want a shot at the tag titles. After winning the titles, Frazer and Axiom have defended the titles on television against the Authors of Pain.

Tonight on WWE NXT, the tag champs confronted The D'Angelo Family and congratulated Tony D'Angelo on winning the NXT Heritage Cup. Nathan Frazer recalled when he was the Heritage Cup winner at one time. However, Tony D'Angelo mentioned that his name wasn't on the cup. Stacks Lorenzo then claimed that the champs have been ducking The O.C. Nathan explained that they would rather give a title shot to a tag team from NXT. Luca Crucifino then challenged them to a title match which they accepted.

Both teams were in the midst of a back-and-forth contest when No Quarter Catch Crew jumped Tony D'Angelo from behind. This allowed Frazer to roll up Stacks for the win. After the match, The D'Angelo Family continued to brawl with the No Quarter Catch Crew.

It looks like No Quarter Catch Crew are still upset that Tony D'Angelo took the Heritage Cup from Charlie Dempsey last week on WWE NXT.

