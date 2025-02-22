  • home icon
Huge Jade Cargill update on WWE SmackDown; is ignoring 2 top stars

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:57 GMT
There's an update

Jade Cargill has been out of action for quite some time, and while it looks like her attackers have been revealed, there may be more to it than meets the eye. There's now been a huge update on The Storm during WWE SmackDown.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez supposedly attacked Cargill. At least, that's what Naomi and Bianca Belair believe after having seen footage of the two stars walking away from the ambulance where Cargill was getting loaded. They have started to go at each other and brawling, with a title match between the two teams announced for WWE RAW.

However, there was an update about Jade after Bianca Belair and Naomi were interviewed on WWE SmackDown. They were backstage and asked about Cargill, but as it turned out, they were not in contact with the star. They revealed Jade Cargill was not returning their texts.

"We've been waiting for months for an update. Our girl Jade, she's in recovery, so she's not been able to text us back."

It remains to be seen what happens when Cargill returns and why she has not contacted either of the stars.

Edited by Angana Roy
