Huge new debut announced by Nick Aldis during Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss' segment on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 09, 2025 01:35 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Nick Aldis announced a huge debut on the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025 during Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss' segment. The type of debut is not the one you're expecting.

From backstage to the ring, Charlotte Flair intended to make things special for Alexa Bliss, as it's her birthday on August 9th. Ahead of Alexa's 34th birthday, The Queen wanted to celebrate, along with their recent Tag Team Title wins (and defense on RAW). So Charlotte came out with a cake that was supposed to be for Alexa Bliss' birthday, but it ended up being a big congratulations to Charlotte, and a small birthday wish written in smaller font.

also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss were interrupted by Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice, and Charlotte challenged Chelsea Green to a match. While Chelsea first refused, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and revealed a debuting new referee for the match before making it official.

So, unfortunately for Chelsea Green, it wasn't going to be a night of rest. She had to face The Queen, and it was a losing effort where she got cake all over her face.

The momentum continues for Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, who will be looking to make a big impact as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green, unfortunately, didn't get the home country welcome that she was expecting and lost in a huge match instead. As for Charlotte, she also happened to give Lily back to Alexa Bliss, while introducing her own version of the doll, i.e, "Charli". The two dolls even had their own "We're not friends" shirts.

The more Charlotte & Alexa Bliss deny being friends, the closer they appear to get. Their rapport has been completely organic, and the crowds seem to love their pairing every time they're on television.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

