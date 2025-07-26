Huge open challenge championship match announced for WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:00 GMT
The show is set to take place next week (Credit: WWE.com)
The show is set to take place next week (Credit: WWE.com)

The night before WWE SummerSlam, SmackDown will be playing host to a huge open challenge championship match. The stars have announced it officially on social media.

Los Garza was present backstage at SmackDown, where they issued an open challenge for the next week's show.

Humberto Carrillo spoke up, saying that they were the AAA Tag Team Champions, and not only had they taken the titles from AAA to a global stage, but they were also the representatives of Lucha Libre across the world.

"You're looking at the AAA Tag Team Champions, Los Garza. We brought these titles from the local stage to the global stage. We represent Legado da Lucha Libre, around the world."
Angeo Garza followed up by saying that he didn't care if the challengers for the title came from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, or even AAA, but the match would not happen in Mexico, but in their brand, WWE SmackDown.

"And it doesn't matter if you're from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, or AAA, this is not happening in Mexico. This is happening in our house, SmackDown."
Santos Escobar finished up by saying what needed to happen, with the titles being put up for grabs in an open challenge.

"Open challenge, come and get them."

The match is set to take place next week on WWE SmackDown.

Edited by Harish Raj S
