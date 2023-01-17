Huge plans for Roman Reigns involving other WWE legends on RAW next week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be present on the 30th anniversary of RAW next week. It was also announced that a legend from each generation of The Bloodline will also be present alongside The Tribal Chief.

The 30th-anniversary edition of RAW is already looking promising as there are legends such as Ric Flair returning, while a Steel Cage match was also announced.

In the opening segment of RAW, The Bloodline revealed that when Roman Reigns returns to RAW next week, he will have an acknowledgment ceremony involving other WWE legends.

BT Sport @btsport_1



#WWE Next Monday every generation of the Bloodline will be in attendance for RAW is xxx as Roman Reigns receives an acknowledgement ceremony 🤯 #WWE Raw Next Monday every generation of the Bloodline will be in attendance for RAW is xxx as Roman Reigns receives an acknowledgement ceremony 🤯 #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/9uRlFhrj8l

The Bloodline, the legendary Samoan wrestling lineage, begins with two men - 'High Chief' Peter Maivia and Amituana'i Anoaʻi. Roman Reigns' side of the family belongs to Amituana'i, while Peter Maivia is famously The Rock's grandfather.

This is a big tease about The Rock potentially appearing as he belongs to the same family. However, it seems unlikely that it will pan out on RAW next week.

Either way, it is going to be interesting to see which legends show up on RAW next week during the acknowledgment ceremony.

It also remains to be seen how Kevin Owens plans to ruin The Tribal Chief's big night.

Who do you think will show up during the acknowledgment ceremony next week?? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes