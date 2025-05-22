Huge reason for Zoey Stark's horrific injury on WWE RAW revealed by veteran

Zoey Stark suffered a horrific right knee injury during a match on Monday's episode of WWE RAW. A longtime wrestling veteran has revealed the reason behind Stark's injury.
The May 19 episode of WWE RAW emanated live from the BonScours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The event showcased two qualifying matches for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Zoey Stark faced off against Rhea Ripley and the returning Kairi Sane, with the injury happening midway through the match.
Stark tried to hit a Missile Dropkick on Sane, who was too far from her, causing a timing issue. She landed awkwardly on her right knee, which twisted in a disturbing way. She was not able to continue wrestling the match and was carried to the back.
On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star discussed the injury with his co-host James Romero and blamed Kairi Sane for being too far away from the center of the ring. Richards and Romero pointed out that the superstars were being too fancy with the spot and stated Sane might've had ring rust since she just returned after five months.
"I'm not blaming her because it really was more Kairi's fault for just not being in position. And them trying to get kind of fancy, ‘I'm looking on the outside, I'm looking on the outside and when I turn around I get dropkicked.’ Well, if that's the case, stand closer to the center of the ring , Kairi, then turn around and take the dropkick before you even run. Do you see how you can avoid all that? Doing it the way they were doing it, that requires exceptional timing, which when you're in a loud arena and you can't quite hear what's going on, and the lights are on you, the pressure is on you, that kind of. And this was Kairi Sane's first match back from injury as well. So she may well have had a bit of timing rust or ring rust or whatever you want to call it," Richards & Romero said. (9:41 - 10:27)
Injuries are part of wrestling, but no one should be blamed if it was an accident. Nobody wants to see a colleague get injured, especially with Kairi Sane coming back from an injury of her own.
Zoey Stark sends a message following the injury on WWE RAW
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zoey Stark gave an update on her condition after suffering a knee injury on WWE RAW. Stark also thanked the fans for all the love and support she has received over the past couple of days. She's expected to be out for a long period.
It should be noted that Zoey Stark suffered a left knee injury back in 2021 when she was at NXT, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.