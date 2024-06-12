  • home icon
  Huge return after 504 days; WWE star choked out

Huge return after 504 days; WWE star choked out

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 12, 2024 01:29 GMT
WWE ring
This WWE star was out of action for several months (Source: WWE's website)

A WWE star just made her huge return to NXT TV after 504 days. She choked out another star in the ring tonight.

Wendy Choo has made a huge splash since her debut in WWE NXT. She became popular due to her gimmick and personality. Due to the fans rallying behind her, Choo was involved in some pretty good storylines until her career came to a halt as a result of an injury which kept her out of the ring for a while. Recently, NXT has been airing her vignettes, signalling her imminent return. Her last televised match on WWE NXT took place on 24th January 2023 episode where she lost to Elektra Lopez.

Tonight on WWE NXT, she was set to square off against Brinley Reece in a singles match. However, when she made her entrance, it was quite clear that something was off about the returning star. Gone was the fun smiling person that fans have grown to love. She was now more serious, with a dark aura around her. Even during her match with Brinley, she was quite aggresive, which caught her opponent off guard. In the end, Choo managed to choke out Reece in the ring to get the win.

With this change in gimmick, it will be interesting to see if Wendy Choo will be able to get a massive push.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
