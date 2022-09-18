Huge Roman Reigns match confirmed by WWE

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, which is currently scheduled to take place on 5th November 2022.

The Maverick kicked off the latest episode of SmackDown by announcing that he would be holding a press conference the following day where a major announcement would be made.

During the press conference, Triple H announced that The Tribal Chief's next title defense will take place at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, and his opponent will be none other than Logan Paul.

The angle stems from The Maverick challenging Roman Reigns to a match on his podcast. During the press conference, the two stars were involved in a war of words and things even got physical as Roman shoved Logan Paul.

The Head of the Table was accompanied by the rest of The Bloodline, including Sami Zayn. The social media megastar has only competed in two matches in WWE so far, and this will be his first title match in the company.

Will Logan Paul dethrone Roman at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

