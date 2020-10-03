Huge segment involving Bray Wyatt announced for WWE RAW next week

The brand-to-brand invitational has been in full effect recently on WWE RAW and SmackDown. This week on the Blue brand, Kevin Owens made a special appearance and hosted the KO Show with Alexa Bliss as the guest. Kevin Owens went on to ask Alexa Bliss about her strange behavior and involvement with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The segment ended with The Fiend appearing and attacking KO.

WWE has announced that next week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens will go one-on-one with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Now, another segment involving the two has been announced for next week's RAW.

Bray Wyatt to appear on the KO Show on WWE RAW

As announced by WWE via their Instagram handle, Bray Wyatt will make a special appearance on RAW next week as a guest on the KO Show. It would surely be interesting to see what he has to say about The Fiend's strange alliance with Alexa Bliss and his upcoming match with Kevin Owens.

With next week's episode of SmackDown set to be night one of the WWE Draft, the match between Kevin Owens and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt could have some serious repercussions as one of them could trade brands.

Huge 6-man tag team match announced for WWE RAW

Apart from the KO Show with Bray Wyatt, WWE has also announced a huge six-man tag team match for RAW next week. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will team up with the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits to take on the team of Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

