Huge stipulation added to Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez Halloween Havoc match

The latest episode of NXT saw a new stipulation get added to Cora Jade's match against Roxanne Perez at Halloween Havoc. It will now be a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

For several weeks, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez have been involved in a heated rivalry ever since Jade betrayed her former friend. It was announced a few weeks ago that this rivalry would culminate in a match between the women at Halloween Havoc.

However, this week on NXT, Grayson Waller invited both women on the Grayson Waller Show to make a huge announcement regarding their match at Halloween Havoc.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE HUGE Halloween Havoc exclusive coming tonight on the Grayson Waller Effect #GWE HUGE Halloween Havoc exclusive coming tonight on the Grayson Waller Effect #GWE https://t.co/vL8o14vqkL

Jade started the promo segment by asking how many people Perez had to cry to to get the match. Roxanne Perez said she felt nothing, and she was going into this match with no emotion. She accused Cora Jade of being jealous.

Waller then proceeded to mention that he had two big scoops. The first is that in two weeks, both women will play pick your poison, where they will get to pick each other's opponent. The second scoop is that their match at Halloween Havoc was a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

Waller then said he wanted to spin the wheel now and proceeded to walk towards it. After spinning the wheel, it landed on a Weapons Wild Match.

Jade then tried to attack Perez but was caught, and the two women started brawling in the ring before security had to break them up.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller was attacked by Apollo Crews before being dragged under the ring. Moments later, Waller emerged from under the ring with what looked like a bloody eye.

It remains to be seen how the two women will fare at Halloween Havoc and what the new stipulation has to offer.

