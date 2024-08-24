Huge tensions emerge on WWE SmackDown amidst faction teasing breakup

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 24, 2024 03:15 GMT
This week
This week's SmackDown took place in Washington D.C. (Images via WWE.com)

There was some tension backstage between Legado Del Fantasma on this week's WWE SmackDown. The group was also confronted by two other stars, and a challenge was issued for next week.

During the show, Santos Escobar collided with LA Knight for the United States Championship. However, before the bout got underway, The Megastar got into a brawl with Angel and Berto at ringside, which resulted in the heel stars being ejected by the referee. Elektra Lopez was also sent off after she tried to argue with the ref.

Even though LA Knight wasn't a hundred percent when the bell rang, he still finished the match and emerged victorious via pinfall after planting The Emperor of Lucha Libre with the BFT. Angel tried to apologize to Escobar during a backstage segment after the match, but he was told that there was nothing he could say that was going to make up for what happened in the ring.

Trending

Escobar then told Angel that he's of no good use to him if he isn't out there with him. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews then showed up laughing. Santos challenged them to a match for next week's WWE SmackDown. It looks like it'll be a tag-team match on the last SmackDown before Bash in Berlin.

