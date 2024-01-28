Huge Triple H signing officially debuts as #28 entry in the 2024 Royal Rumble

Triple H's biggest signing is finally here, and the big debut was made in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. After several months of questions, silence, and anticipation, the trigger has been pulled on his biggest signing yet.

The 2024 Royal Rumble show opened with the Women's Rumble match. There were a few huge surprises in the form of the returning Naomi and the current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Even R-Truth made a surprise appearance before getting eliminated by Nia Jax, whose dominant sting in the bout was finally matched by a debuting Jade Cargill.

At #28, Triple H's biggest signing yet, Jade Cargill, made her debut and created a huge impact.

Nia Jax was the woman with the most eliminations in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She would try to take out Cargill, only for the debuting star to lift her in a fireman's carry position and eliminate the Irresistible Force.

She got a huge reaction for the elimination and would outlast all but two competitors - Liv Morgan and Bayley. She found herself in the final three of the Rumble and even had a role to play in eliminating Becky Lynch.

Ultimately, Bayley and Liv Morgan ganged up on her on the apron in the final moments before Bayley slid back in the ring, allowing Morgan to eliminate Cargill in a fantastic debut performance.

