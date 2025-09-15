  • home icon
  Huge update on 2-time champion's WWE future - Reports

Huge update on 2-time champion's WWE future - Reports

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 15, 2025 08:41 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE's Official Website)

A major update has come out for a former 2-time champion in WWE. The update is regarding the former NXT star's ongoing contract with the Stamford-based promotion. The star is none other than the former Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

Many rumours regarding the expiration of Lee's contract had been making rounds on the internet. In a recent report by Backup Hangman, it has been clarified that the rumours are false. The rumours had claimed that Lee had barely three months left on his contract with the company.

In the recent report, it has been clarified that Lee has nearly a year remaining on his current contract. This was after it was clarified that he signed a three-year main roster deal 2 years ago. However, it is known that as independent contractors, anyone can get released from the company at any given time.

However, WWE is very happy with Dragon Lee right now considering his recent appearances in AAA Lucha Libre. It will be interesting to see what's next for himunder Triple H's creative.

Dragon Lee recently got a new nickname by a major WWE star

Dragon Lee is one of the most athletic stars on the Stamford-based company's roster today. He is a former NXT North American Champion and also held the Speed Championship. He recently received a cool new nickname by Rhea Ripley.

Ripley recently took to Instagram to react to a video of Lee wearing a new ring gear. Dragon Lee had posted a video showing off a new gear where Rhea Ripley suprisingly appeared in the background. She posted the video on her story and referred to Lee as Batman.

"Hola Batman." she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Dragon Lee in WWE in the coming months. Fans have been rooting for him to win a mid-card Championship on the main roster.

