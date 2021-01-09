Report: Major update on NJPW star Jay White's future

In the aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White's future remains a mystery. The entire pro wrestling world is curious to know what's next for "Switchblade." The Bullet Club leader lost his IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship match to Kota Ibushi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15. A new rumor suggests that White might leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the near future.

A Tweet from Super J-Cast, an unofficial New Japan Pro-Wrestling podcast, claims that WWE is reportedly interested in signing Jay White. Rumors have been swirling that White could leave NJPW, so this report is the latest development in an uncertain situation.

After White's loss at Wrestle Kingdom 15, fans have been questioning what the future holds for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. "Switchblade" has been one of NJPW's top stars since 2017, but he might be ready to sign somewhere else.

According to Super J-Cast, several sources have hinted that it's unclear whether White will re-sign with NJPW. Plus, WWE is closely monitoring the situation. As things currently stand, White's future is up in the air. "It's 50/50 whether he stays or goes," Super J-Cast wrote.

Several sources have indicated there is some doubt whether Jay White will extend his NJPW contract, rumoured to be up at the end of the month. WWE are believed to be making a strong play for him and it’s 50/50 whether he stays or goes. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) January 8, 2021

Since the recently concluded New Year Dash!! event, New Japan Pro-Wrestling hasn't mentioned White on its social media platforms. As a result, fans are connecting the dots and wondering whether White will leave NJPW.

Jay White's legacy in New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Jay White made his return to NJPW in 2017, and he quickly became one of the company's most prominent stars. "Switchblade" even caused a Civil War within the Bullet Club, and his actions eventually led to The Elite's departure from the group. Within the span of a few months, White became the leader of the legendary faction.

Jay White has been quite successful in NJPW. He has won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. White also won the IWGP United States Championship in 2018. He remains one of the company's most well-known stars.