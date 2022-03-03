Huge update regarding WWE's plans for Bayley and 6-time champion for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE Superstars Bayley and Asuka have been away from in-ring action for a while now due to their respective injuries.

Asuka injured her shoulder during the Money in the Bank event back in July 2021. Meanwhile, The Role Model suffered an ACL injury during her training at the Performance Center during the same month.

As per reports from PWInsider, the two stars' returns have already been confirmed. The Empress of Tomorrow is currently waiting on the sidelines for WWE to bring her back and put her in a proper storyline.

On the other hand, WWE doesn’t plan on booking The Role Model in a match at WrestleMania 38. However, she is expected to make her return following the Show Of Shows.

Bayley recently hinted at facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 38

A week ago, the former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter to hint at facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 38.

The Role Model asked Ripley if she was ready for a new opponent.

“You ready for a new opponent yet or what?” wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Later on, The Nightmare replied to the The Role Model, hinting that she was ready for a match with her. Ripley asked the former if she would like to be her new punching bag.

“You volunteering to be my new punching bag?” - wrote Ripley.

The clash of words between the two superstars generated chatter amongst the WWE Universe on social media. However, WWE doesn't seem to have any plans to book a match between the two for the Show Of Shows.

Ripley recently participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber match alongside, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Doudrop. However, things didn't turn out the way she was hoping for, as Belair sealed her ticket to WrestleMania 38. The EST will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Would you like to see Bayley or Asuka in action at WrestleMania? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

