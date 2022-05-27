Huge update on this year's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event

WWE Money in the Bank will no longer take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium was the site of last year's SummerSlam premium live event and was set to kick off a trio of stadium events for WWE this summer.

WWE sent out an email to Money in the Bank ticket holders to inform them that the show had been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and that people who had already purchased tickets would have the first opportunity to get tickets to this event.

Cody Rhodes has been front and center in WWE's marketing for Money in the Bank for the last several weeks, but reportedly low ticket sales have forced the company to move the event to a much smaller location.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Money in the Bank officially moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena Money in the Bank officially moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena

Will WWE Money in the Bank changing venues impact the company's long-term plans to hold more stadium shows?

There have been plans for WWE to run even more stadium shows in 2023 than in 2022. But with WWE Money in the Bank being moved to a smaller venue, will plans end up shifting?

The ticket sales for SummerSlam in Nashville and Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom will probably go a long way in determining WWE's stadium plans for 2023.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps It appears WWE has moved this years Money In The Bank PPV from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It appears WWE has moved this years Money In The Bank PPV from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. https://t.co/8KKTlJ4dmy

Money in the Bank moving to a smaller venue is bound to get many people talking. What this could mean for WWE perception-wise going forward will be very interesting to watch.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you shocked WWE moved Money in the Bank to a smaller venue? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku