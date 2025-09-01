Huge upset on RAW after Clash in Paris as former champion taps out

On the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, the fans in France got another huge surprise as a former champion tapped out clean to a veteran superstar, in what can be considered by some as a huge upset.Backstage on RAW, IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane &amp; Asuka) had a great talk, seemingly making up for the weeks of tension. SKY assured them (mostly Asuka) that she is done with Rhea Ripley, and The Empress of Tomorrow appeared to be ok on the surface, assuring her that The Judgment Day problem will be taken care of. The Kabuki Warriors faced former Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.In what can be considered an upset to many, Kairi Sane took Raquel Rodriguez out in the ringside arena with an insane elbow. At the same time, Asuka used her veteran instincts in the ring to get the better of Roxanne Perez and win the match via submission.While some might cite Asuka's veteran status as the reason behind why it's not an upset, Roxanne Perez has still been on fire since joining the main roster earlier this year, firing on all cylinders. It wasn't that long ago that she was NXT Women's Champion, and it looks like it may not be long before The Empress of Tomorrow is in a title picture again.Asuka is one of the most decorated women in WWE history, and after the victory, it looks like The Kabuki Warriors could be next in line for a Women's Tag Team Title shot.Even after the victory, Asuka was very pushy backstage on RAW, taunting Iyo Sky because she said that she didn't want help in her Women's World Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE WrestlePalooza.It appears that things are still not well between the Japanese stars, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out on WWE RAW.