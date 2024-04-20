Huge WWE Backlash contract signing set to take place next week on WWE SmackDown

A contract signing for WWE Backlash is set to take place next week on SmackDown.

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE, he was hell bent on finishing his story. After two years of chasing his dream, he was finally able to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a breathtaking match.

Following the monumental win, Cody Rhodes is already looking toward the future and is ready to face his first challenger at Backlash: France. Hence last week, two triple threat matches took place, with AJ Styles and LA Knight emerging victorious in their respective matches. Tonight on the blue brand, both men faced each other in a number one contender's match, with Styles picking up the win over his WrestleMania rival.

Following this match, it was announced that next week on WWE SmackDown, there would be a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for WWE Backlash. Given that contract signings don't usually end well and Styles' recent turn to the dark side, it wouldn't be surprising if next week's signing ends in chaos.

This match at WWE Backlash will also be the first time that The American Nightmare and The Phenomenal One will face each other in the ring.

