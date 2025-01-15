Huge WWE legend returning as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble should happen, says Tommy Carlucci

A former WWE Champion has been absent from TV since August 2023. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently expressed his desire to see the aforementioned star return next month to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. The Beast Incarnate has since been away from the Stamford-based company.

Triple H stated that he would be open to discussing a return with the former WWE Champion if he wanted to come back. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman refused to give an answer regarding the 47-year-old's pro wrestling future out of respect for his privacy.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci claimed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble could be the best in history. Meanwhile, the veteran disclosed that he would like to see Lesnar return as a surprise participant.

"I would love to see a couple of surprises here. I don't know what's gonna happen on the men's side. I mean, I would love to see Brock come back but that's still to be determined what's going on with him. Other than that, I think this Royal Rumble could be one of the best of all time," he said. [5:34 - 5:46]

Vince Russo thinks WWE no longer needs Brock Lesnar

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former head writer Vince Russo discussed Brock Lesnar's future. He claimed The Beast Incarnate's financial demands may stand in the way of his return.

The wrestling veteran also said the Stamford-based company did not need the former WWE Champion. Hence, they had no reason to meet his financial demands.

"If business, and I'm talking dollars and cents, is the same in 2025 as it was in 2024, Chris [Featherstone], they don't need him. It's that simple. And why are they gonna pay him the type of money that he's asking for if they don't need him? If things fall off the deep end, that's a completely different story, but if they continue to print money the way they're printing money, there's no reason to pay him that kind of money." [1:09 – 1:45]

Several legends and top superstars have confirmed their participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, including John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see whether Lesnar returns to compete for a world championship shot at WrestleMania.

