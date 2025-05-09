Huge WWE Money in the Bank return potentially leaked

A huge return at WWE Money in the Bank may have potentially been spoiled. This is coming days before Backlash takes place.

Kairi Sane has been away for a long time, but now it seems she's getting ready for a return to the ring. She has been training in the gym for some time and seems to be ready. After a fan shared a post about her working out, Sane posted a picture of a Money in the Bank briefcase that was customised for her - Pirate in the Bank.

While this could mean nothing, the star may have leaked the fact that she's finally returning to the ring in time for the Money in the Bank event. She also put emojis that seemed to indicate her eyeing the briefcase. This year's show is only a month away, taking place on June 7, 2025.

This could have been a huge surprise set for the show, but it appears that the surprise has been spoiled early on. Now, it remains to be seen if the star returns in time, but if she does and gets involved in the Money in the Bank picture, she will face the choice of cashing in the briefcase on her own faction member and friend, IYO SKY, who is the WWE Women's World Champion.

SKY herself is no stranger to the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, having won it back in 2023. She cashed it in on Bianca Belair to win the title after the star was already tired from her own match. Now, she may face the same fate from her own friend, should Kairi Sane win it.

