Huge WWE RAW Change Accidentally Leaked by Netflix

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 15, 2025 03:01 GMT
A big change to WWE RAW has been leaked (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE RAW is about to go through a huge change. Although the company hasn't announced any upcoming alterations to the Monday Night Show, a change has now been accidentally leaked by Netflix. A press release about their shows and more revealed what is happening for RAW.

Earlier, Netflix issued a press release, where they talked about their shows, sponsorship deals, and the partnerships they had secured across different sectors of their product. However, in the middle of this, they revealed information that has not been made public yet. They said that they had secured a partnership with DoorDash for the 2025-26 season of RAW.

This is the first mention of a new season of RAW. The show usually doesn't have traditional seasons, but in the past, the company has announced new seasons for the show, with some changes to the roster as well.

However, since going to Netflix, there has been no mention of seasons at all. Through the announcement, though, they have confirmed that a new season of RAW is coming, even though the company itself has not officially announced it.

It remains to be seen if Triple H comments on it or when WWE officially announces it.

"Clients are looking forward to Netflix’s live titles like WWE Raw and NFL Christmas Gameday. We’ve partnered with DoorDash as the presenting sponsor for the 2025-26 season of WWE Raw." [Netflix]
WWE RAW has become one of the biggest shows for the company

Thanks to their deal with Netflix, RAW has quickly become one of the biggest deals for the company. Featured regularly every Monday Night, the reach has increased, and with it, so have celebrity interactions.

Now, with a new season coming, it remains to be seen what happens when the company brings about the change, and whether WWE plans to celebrate it in a big way.

The coming weeks should reveal more about the new season.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
