Huge WWE RAW star set to appear on SmackDown 

Despite the fact that WWE recently split the roster in half during the draft, it seems as though stars from RAW are still performing on SmackDown and vice versa.

One big name that was drafted to Monday Night RAW was The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, making him one of the biggest names on the brand.

However, yesterday, the son of Dusty Rhodes took to social media as he revealed he would be in Raleigh, North Carolina, for SmackDown on Friday, July 14.

This past Saturday at Money In The Bank, Cody Rhodes defeated the brash and arrogant Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Cody Rhodes is ready for a big WWE rematch

Since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this past April, Rhodes has been deeply embroiled in a feud with The Beast Brock Lesnar, with both WWE stars having each picked up a win over one another.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport after Money In The Bank this weekend, Cody was asked if he is interested in a third match with Lesnar.

"I'm not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don't think Brock is afraid of anybody, he's Brock Lesnar. But Brock may not want to get back into this. He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high. That may be it for Brock, but I'd love it if Brock came back because, to me, it's so weird to leave it at one on one. We'll see if not Brock, that's a more interesting question. What happens and who's next and what's next?" (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Many WWE fans will hope to see Lesnar and Rhodes' third encounter at the company's next big Premium Live Event SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 5.

