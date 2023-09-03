Hulk Hogan allegedly requested 46-year-old former WWE star to take a photo with his son

Hulk Hogan allegedly asked a former WWE Superstar if his son could take a picture with him. The star in question is Maven.

Maven was a mainstay in WWE from 2001 to 2005. At WrestleMania X8 in 2002, he successfully defended his Hardcore title.

The former WWE star recently shared a backstage story from the mega event. As per Maven, Hulk Hogan approached him during an autograph signing and asked if his son could take a photo with him. This was a big moment for the 46-year-old star.

Check out his comments below:

"Interesting Hulk Hogan story. WrestleMania 18, Toronto. I'm doing an autograph signing, and out of the corner of my eye, I look over and I see Hulk Hogan walk in. So, I get giddy, and after we're done, I'm walking up and I'm going to shake his hand, obviously, show respect, tell him it's such a pleasure meeting him, no part of me expecting him to know who I was. But he immediately shook my hand, could not have been nicer. And he asked me a question I never thought he would ask me. He said, 'Maven, brother, can my son get a picture with you?'"

He continued:

"Mind blown! I was like, 'Yeah! Absolutely! Like, my gosh, absolutely!' It is still one of the coolest experiences of my life and he probably saw me cheesing from ear to ear." [10:24-11:20]

Maven had nothing but praise for Hulk Hogan

The former Hardcore Champion further stated that Hogan was always polite and nice whenever they interacted backstage in WWE.

He also addressed Hogan's racist comments and made it clear that he doesn't condone the same. Maven did add that he never saw that side of Hogan back when he was in WWE.

Hogan has been retired from pro wrestling for quite some time now. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and a multi-time WWE Champion. Hogan's heartfelt gesture towards Maven is certainly a wholesome story that the latter will cherish forever.

Share your reactions to Hogan's gesture towards Maven at WrestleMania X8 in the comment section below!

If you use Maven's quotes, please credit his YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here